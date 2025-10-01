Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA is Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 6.3% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after purchasing an additional 948,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.