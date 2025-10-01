Lbp Am Sa Sells 78,503 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,503 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises about 1.1% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.16% of Zscaler worth $78,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,075,642.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,336,836.60. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,002 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $299.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.91 and its 200-day moving average is $261.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.