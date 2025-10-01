SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,155 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

