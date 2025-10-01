Impact Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Impact Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

