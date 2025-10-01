Impact Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 53.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

