Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases 137 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

