SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 611 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF $JHEM

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000.

NYSEARCA:JHEM opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

