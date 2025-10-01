Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSS. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $118.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $130.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $876,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 21.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 66.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

