Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $236.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.