Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

