Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $299,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

