Head to Head Survey: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) vs. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and Criteo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $6.11 billion 0.12 -$6.57 million ($0.09) -37.00 Criteo $1.93 billion 0.68 $111.57 million $2.39 9.46

Analyst Recommendations

Criteo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Criteo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HUYA and Criteo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 6 1 0 2.14 Criteo 1 3 5 0 2.44

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $4.57, indicating a potential upside of 37.14%. Criteo has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. Given Criteo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than HUYA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.45% 1.35% 0.93% Criteo 7.10% 16.91% 8.53%

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Criteo has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Criteo beats HUYA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; recommendation algorithms, dynamic creative optimization+, sponsored product placement algorithms, and other product placement algorithms. The company's technology comprises data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, it provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, the company offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds sectors. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

