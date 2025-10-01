Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC is BCO Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

BCO Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 20.3% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BCO Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,622 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after acquiring an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,825,000 after acquiring an additional 969,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,627 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $38.82.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

