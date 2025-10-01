iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,680,000 after acquiring an additional 334,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 488,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 445,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 17.6%

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.