The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,135 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 26.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.2% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.09.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.02. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $116.53 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.