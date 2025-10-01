Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3%

TXN opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.36 and its 200 day moving average is $185.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

