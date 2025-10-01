Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

