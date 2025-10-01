Columbia Asset Management Sells 378,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,000 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 67,660.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

