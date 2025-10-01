Ninety One UK Ltd Has $145.88 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,384 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Zoetis worth $145,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $196.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

