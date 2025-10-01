Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 313,691 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313,691 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $203,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 176.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6,742.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,763 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $86,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,783.04. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,309 shares of company stock valued at $836,649. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

