Contrasting Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) and Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI)

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) and Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lovesac and Mint Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lovesac 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mint Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lovesac presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.20%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lovesac $690.30 million 0.36 $11.56 million $0.63 26.87 Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lovesac and Mint Incorporation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lovesac has higher revenue and earnings than Mint Incorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Lovesac shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Lovesac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lovesac and Mint Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lovesac 1.87% 6.35% 2.57% Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lovesac beats Mint Incorporation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Mint Incorporation

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

