Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1,073.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

