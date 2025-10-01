Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

