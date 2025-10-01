Park Place Capital Corp Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VOO stock opened at $612.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $615.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

