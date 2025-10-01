Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,101,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 538,554 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $98,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 88,858 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 210.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

