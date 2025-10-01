QTR Family Wealth LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

QTR Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of QTR Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

FIXD opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

