Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,650 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

