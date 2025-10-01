Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $2.95 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%

CHRW opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

