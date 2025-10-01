Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,090 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $24,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,472.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,799 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 93,705.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

