Lynx Investment Advisory Has $480,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

