Lynx Investment Advisory Raises Stake in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 4,738.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 212,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,453,000 after buying an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Republic International has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,772.60. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $384,037.50. This represents a 18.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

