Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 3.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4,340.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,316 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 114,797.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,883 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.