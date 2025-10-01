Lynx Investment Advisory Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Lynx Investment Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 188,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 130,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

