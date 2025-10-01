Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Sells 966 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

