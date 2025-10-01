Zacks Research Upgrades Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) to “Hold”

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jones Trading dropped their target price on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seven Hills Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEVN

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.