First Pacific Financial Has $2.83 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

