Financial Contrast: Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rithm Capital and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 0 8 1 3.11 Oportun Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Rithm Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.11%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 51.27%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Rithm Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rithm Capital and Oportun Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $5.21 billion 1.16 $931.50 million $1.30 8.76 Oportun Financial $1.00 billion 0.27 -$78.68 million ($0.20) -30.85

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rithm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 16.72% 18.89% 2.83% Oportun Financial -0.47% 13.15% 1.45%

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Oportun Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.