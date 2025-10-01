Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp $PACHU

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:PACHU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Separately, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000.
Pioneer Acquisition I Price Performance
PACHU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Pioneer Acquisition I Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pioneer Acquisition I Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 28, 2024, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
