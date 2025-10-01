Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys 325 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

