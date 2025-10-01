Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Frances Arnold Sells 103 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.80, for a total value of $21,195.60.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

GOOG stock opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $256.70.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 14,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

