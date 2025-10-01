Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

