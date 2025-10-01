37,437 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VB opened at $254.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

