Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.