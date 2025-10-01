1,180 Shares in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG Purchased by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,193,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,408,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,406,000 after acquiring an additional 851,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,011,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,436,000 after buying an additional 756,536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,098,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 102,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAGG opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

