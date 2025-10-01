Hey Anon Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Hey Anon has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hey Anon token can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges. Hey Anon has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and approximately $630.29 thousand worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hey Anon

Hey Anon’s launch date was December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,426,230 tokens. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai. The official website for Hey Anon is heyanon.ai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai.

Buying and Selling Hey Anon

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 13,426,230.054133 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 1.79888385 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $535,770.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

