Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Danaher by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.41. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.55 and its 200-day moving average is $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

