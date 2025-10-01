Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,736,545,000 after acquiring an additional 230,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.20 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

