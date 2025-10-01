Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,348 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Aercap were worth $327,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,219,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aercap by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Aercap by 24.8% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 129,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Shares of AER stock opened at $121.07 on Wednesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.50.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

