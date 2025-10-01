First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $320.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.19 and a 200-day moving average of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

