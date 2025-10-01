Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Holdings Reduced by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3%

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $82.08.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

